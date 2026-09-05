PoK crackdown exposes Western media's double standard in Kashmir coverage

London, Sep 5 (IANS) The recent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that left hundreds dead and injured in a brutal crackdown by Pakistani authorities exposed the double standard in Western media coverage of the region. Despite the seriousness of the situation, the issue received limited attention in the British media, in contrast to the extensive coverage given to education-related demonstrations in New Delhi in July, a report has stated.

In a recent article for 'The Sunday Guardian', British politician and former lawmaker Theresa Villiers said that Pakistani authorities' restrictions on Rawalakot, a key centre of the unrest in the occupied territory, have obscured the full picture of what happened. She said that the protests involved large numbers of people demanding affordable food and electricity, while also challenging a political system that allocates 12 legislative assembly seats to people who do not reside in the region.

Villiers noted that the protests were met with a sweeping crackdown by Pakistani authorities, with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which led the demonstrations, promptly banned under anti-terrorism laws. Internet access was severely curtailed, while restrictions were imposed on several media outlets.

“Protesters accused the authorities of firing live ammunition indiscriminately into crowds. Whilst some of those who lost their lives appear to have been members of security forces, it seems that the vast majority of fatalities were protesters,” she highlighted.

Villiers noted that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, called for "prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all deaths that have occurred due to the unrest, both amongst protesters and members of security forces."

Highlighting the developments in the Indian side of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Villiers said that there are reasons for hope and optimism, with local communities working hard to try to rebuild the region’s visitor economy following the horrific 2025 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan- backed terrorists.

She said Gor's recent visit to Srinagar has given the region a major boost. Although the US State Department currently advises American citizens against travelling to Jammu and Kashmir, Gor said Washington would review the advisory and assess whether it still reflected conditions on the ground. He also acknowledged the improvements in the security situation brought about by Indian authorities.

“Having visited Kashmir as a backpacker many years ago, I will never forget the outstanding scenic beauty of the place. I sincerely hope that Mr Gor’s words bring forward the day when many more people can see this breathtaking landscape for themselves,” said Villiers

She stressed that Gor’s acknowledgement describing Kashmir as “an important part of India” doubtlessly caused “consternation” in Islamabad.

Villiers further said that “the Ambassador’s approach accords with the Instrument of Accession executed by Maharaja Hari Singh, the anniversary of which I was pleased to celebrate alongside Bob Blackman during my time as MP; reaffirming the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of India over the State of Jammu and Kashmir.”

--IANS

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