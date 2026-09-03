PMFME scheme empowers woman entrepreneur, opens jobs for youth

Hubballi (Karnataka), Sep 3 (IANS) A micro food processing enterprise in Karnataka's Hubballi has emerged as a success story under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, with the business expanding its production and creating employment opportunities for local youth and women.

Natura Ventures, located in Vishweshwar Nagar, is being managed by entrepreneur Medha Kanagil along with her husband, son and more than 10 staff members.

The unit produces pure cooking oil and coconut oil and supplies its products across the state, including Hubballi.

The enterprise has also ventured into cattle feed preparation using oilseed-based products, with production running into hundreds of tonnes.

Kanagil said the PMFME scheme of the Central government had provided significant support to the enterprise.

She also highlighted the financial assistance received from the State Bank of India (SBI), saying it had been helpful in expanding the business and generating employment.

"PMFME scheme under the Central government has helped a lot. SBI's financial assistance is helpful. A lot of people were given jobs after Covid-19. Women who were unemployed were given jobs. Really good work done by Central government," she said.

Medha Kanagil's husband, Mohan Kanagil, said the initiative had made self-employment more convenient while also helping the enterprise provide jobs to unemployed young men and women.

"This is more convenient for self-employment. Apart from providing jobs to people, SBI Bank also helped in better health. The hope of giving employment to the unemployed young men and women has been fulfilled. This is a rewarding job," he added.

He said that health concerns following the Covid pandemic had also influenced the decision to focus on producing good-quality cooking oil.

"After Covid-19, there were lot of health problem among people. It is a medical advice that use of cooking oil should be good for health. So they started making good oil for good health," Mohan Kanagil added.

Aman, CEO of Natura Ventures, said the enterprise viewed its activities as both a social service and a means of promoting good health.

He added that several unemployed youths had been given jobs through the initiative.

"It is a social service as well as a good way to good health. A lot of unemployed youths were given jobs. This is one of the best schemes of Central government," he said.

The journey of Natura Ventures highlights how government support under the PMFME scheme, along with financial assistance, can help small enterprises expand their operations while creating employment and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The Hubballi-based enterprise's expansion into cooking and coconut oil production, as well as cattle feed preparation using oilseed-based products, has enabled it to strengthen its food processing activities while providing employment opportunities to local youth and women.

--IANS

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