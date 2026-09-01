PM Vishwakarma Yojana transforms lives of artisans in Neemuch; 1,800 enterprises get boost under 'Vocal for Local'

Neemuch, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship PM Vishwakarma Yojana is bringing about significant positive changes in the lives of traditional artisans and small-scale workers in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.

The scheme has emerged not merely as a source of financial assistance but as a strong foundation for realising the vision of a developed and self-reliant India by empowering local talent at the grassroots level.

According to District Panchayat CEO Aman Vaishnav, the scheme has generated tremendous enthusiasm in the district.

Since its launch, as many as 36,000 applications have been received. Of these, 5,500 candidates have been successfully registered, and modern skill training has been imparted to 5,050 individuals in various trades, including beauty parlour management, carpentry and barber services.

Alongside skill development, the district administration has so far approved loans for 1,800 beneficiaries, disbursing a total of Rs 15.5 crore to help them expand or establish their enterprises.

This financial support, provided with minimal paperwork, has encouraged many small workers operating from kiosks or homes to set up independent shops and grow their businesses.

"Since the launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Neemuch district, we have received 36,000 applications. Around 5,500 of these were successfully registered, and we have trained 5,050 individuals, providing them with skill sets in trades such as beauty parlours, carpentry and barber shops. We have sanctioned around 1,800 loan applications amounting to Rs 15.5 crore to enable them to start or expand their own businesses," Vaishnav said.

He added that the administration is making special efforts to facilitate bank loans for those from economically weaker sections who wish to start small enterprises.

The scheme is translating Prime Minister Modi's "Vocal for Local" vision into reality on the ground.

By connecting the poor and middle class with the economic mainstream, it is helping transform youth and women in Neemuch from job seekers into wealth creators.

Several beneficiaries have shared how the scheme has improved their livelihoods.

Rani Jain of Nayagaon, who runs Rakshita Beauty Parlour, said, "I have been running this parlour for eight years. After learning about the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, I underwent a 15-day training programme which was very useful. I received a loan of one lakh rupees, with which I improved my parlour, purchased many products and became more self-dependent. My family's financial situation has improved significantly. I thank the Prime Minister for launching such schemes for women."

Another beneficiary from Nayagaon, Sonam Sen, who operates Nandini Beauty Parlour, echoed similar sentiments.

"I filled the form under the scheme, received 15 days of training and gained valuable knowledge about running a business. I received a loan of one lakh rupees through the bank, which I invested in my parlour. It has helped me grow my business significantly and I am now earning good profits. This scheme is very beneficial for women's financial well-being as many of us struggle to expand due to lack of capital. The loan is available easily without much documentation. I express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister for supporting women entrepreneurs."

Ratna Vyas, a resident of Neemuch, received a sewing machine and a loan of Rs 1 lakh under the scheme. She is now stitching clothes for women and children's dresses. She has already repaid the loan and hopes to expand her business further.

Dashrath Devi Lal Sen, a resident of Javi, has seen a marked improvement in his financial condition after availing benefits under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

"I took a loan of Rs 1 lakh under the scheme. Earlier, I used to run a small shop from a kiosk on the roadside. With the loan, I have now opened my own independent shop and am earning a better livelihood," he said.

Sen also received training under the scheme, during which he was given a daily allowance of Rs 500, amounting to around Rs 4,000–5,000 in total, along with a toolkit containing four to five machines and other equipment.

"The training and the kit proved very useful. Earlier I had limited resources, but now my work is going well. I had taken the loan from the State Bank about a year ago. This is a good scheme for small workers and those who operate from roadside stalls. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching it," he added.

The success of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Neemuch demonstrates how targeted skill training combined with easy access to credit can empower traditional artisans and small entrepreneurs, strengthen the local economy and contribute to the larger goal of building a self-reliant and developed India.

--IANS

sktr/khz