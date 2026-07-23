PM Modi's visit transforms India-New Zealand ties to institutionalised strategic partnership: Report

Auckland/New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to Auckland has transformed India–New Zealand ties, shifting them from a largely friendly bilateral engagement to an institutionalised Strategic Partnership, a report has detailed.

PM Modi's visit to New Zealand elevated bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, laying the groundwork for enhanced economic cooperation, stronger security collaboration and a shared vision for a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi's visit to Auckland marked a defining moment in bilateral ties, the first by an Indian PM after 40 years.

PM Modi was on an official visit to New Zealand from July 10-11. During his visit, PM Modi held discussions with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in Auckland and their talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, agritech, sports, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties.

During the visit, the 'India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030' was adopted, India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded, 10 bilateral agreements signed and the announcement of eight additional initiatives across various sectors, including education, agriculture, trade, defence, culture and people-to-people exchanges were made, a report in the European Times stated.

The roadmap outlines six key pillars covering political and diplomatic engagement, defence and security cooperation, trade and economic partnership, people-to-people links, education and innovation, and regional and multilateral cooperation. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Strategic Partnership roadmap noted that both sides will work towards regular high-level engagements, including meetings between Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and senior officials.

In the defence and security sector, India and New Zealand agreed to expand cooperation through military exercises, visits of maritime, air and land units, personnel exchanges, defence staff college interactions and high-level defence dialogues. The two sides will “continue to implement the 2025 India–New Zealand Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and maintain regular, structured defence engagement at Defence Ministry and Service levels.”

The roadmap also includes plans to enhance maritime security cooperation under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue, operationalise a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and deepen cooperation on cybersecurity.

Both countries agreed to work towards agreements on combating trafficking of narcotic drugs and strengthening law enforcement cooperation between India’s National Investigation Agency and New Zealand Police.

On trade and economic cooperation, India and New Zealand have set an aspirational target of doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion (around ₹35,000 crore) by 2030. The two sides agreed to work on the next steps for the India-New Zealand FTA to ensure its early entry into force and effective implementation.

The roadmap also focussed on strengthening cooperation in primary industries, including horticulture, forestry, animal husbandry and dairying. Both countries will implement existing agreements to promote joint research, technical exchanges, innovation, knowledge sharing and market development in these sectors.

Tourism cooperation will be expanded through the implementation of the Tourism Memorandum of Arrangement, promotion of two-way visitor flows and encouraging airlines to introduce direct non-stop flights under the updated Air Services Agreement.

The two sides will continue cooperation in sports, including implementation of the India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport, while also promoting cultural exchanges, cooperation between local governments and expert-level exchanges in traditional medicine.

In education, research, science and technology, both countries agreed to implement the 2025 Education Cooperation Arrangement and encourage greater partnerships between institutions.

The roadmap also highlights cooperation in climate action, low-emission transitions, renewable energy and sustainable development through engagement with the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

At the regional and multilateral level, the two countries agreed to exchange views on ASEAN-led and other regional forums, support a rules-based Indo-Pacific and explore cooperation under the maritime security pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

"In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit has fundamentally transformed India–New Zealand relations, shifting them from a largely friendly bilateral engagement to an institutionalised Strategic Partnership. The Roadmap to 2030, the landmark Free Trade Agreement and multiple sector-specific agreements provide a robust framework for expanding cooperation across trade, investment, agriculture, defence, education, innovation and maritime security," the European Times report mentioned.

"While current trade volumes remain modest, the institutional architecture established during the visit positions both countries to unlock significant economic opportunities and deepen strategic cooperation. Anchored in shared democratic values, complementary economic strengths and a common Indo-Pacific vision, the India–New Zealand Strategic Partnership is well positioned to serve as a model of comprehensive bilateral cooperation in the years ahead," it added.

--IANS

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