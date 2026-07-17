PM Modi's UDAN scheme brings first direct Delhi flight to Daman: Ram Mohan Naidu

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UDAN scheme has brought Daman its first direct flight to Delhi, according to an official statement on Friday.

The minister described the event as a major milestone that will boost tourism, trade, investment and employment in the Union Territory, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

He made the remarks after flagging off the inaugural Alliance Air flight on the Daman-Delhi-Daman route from the newly operational NAMO Airport.

Calling the launch a historic moment, Naidu said the new service would reduce travel time between Daman and the national capital from nearly 8-10 hours by road to around 2.5 hours by air.

He attributed the achievement to PM Modi's UDAN scheme, saying it has transformed regional air connectivity by linking smaller cities with major destinations.

NAMO Airport -- a dual-use facility operating from the Indian Coast Guard Air Station (ICGAS), Daman -- was inaugurated by PM Modi on June 5 after its foundation stone was laid in April 2023.

Developed by the Union Territory Administration at a cost of Rs 124 crore on a 25-acre site, the airport features a 3,700-square metre terminal capable of handling 14 ATR flights a day and an annual passenger capacity of 3.67 lakh.

Highlighting the region's economic potential, the minister said Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli together are home to more than 7,000 industries, while another 15,000 industries operate in neighbouring Vapi and Valsad.

According to the minister, improved air connectivity would facilitate business travel, attract investments and create employment opportunities.

Naidu also said nearly 20 lakh tourists visit Daman every year, and the new air service is expected to significantly increase tourist arrivals.

However, the government is also planning to expand the runway to accommodate larger aircraft, including Airbus A320-type planes and improve connectivity to cities such as Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad and Patna.

The minister further said the government has extended the UDAN scheme for another 10 years, with an outlay of Rs 29,000 crore to develop 100 new airports and 200 new helipads under the modified scheme.

--IANS

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