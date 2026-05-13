PM Modi’s UAE visit to focus on energy security

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Energy security will be one of the key focus areas during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE on Friday, and two important MoUs in the areas of LPG and strategic petroleum reserves are likely to be concluded during it, according to official sources.

India is reported to be in discussions with the UAE on possible long-term alternative routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stable energy flows out of the Gulf region.

Briefing the media, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, stated that on the first leg of his five-nation visit, PM Modi will reach the UAE on Friday, where he will meet the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He said the two leaders will exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi will embark on a six-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy on Friday. For the second leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will reach the Netherlands on the same day. This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to the Netherlands since 2017. During the visit, he will call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima and hold talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten, George said.

For the third leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Sweden's Gothenburg and hold bilateral talks with his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade as well as collaboration in green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties.

The two Prime Ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders’ forum, along with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

George further stated that during the fourth leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will reach Norway on Monday for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements.

He said that the summit will impart a more strategic dimension to India’s relationship with the Nordic countries, especially in technology and innovation, green transition and renewable energy, sustainability, blue economy, defence, space, and the Arctic.

George also stated that in the final leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will be in Italy on Tuesday. During the visit, PM Modi will call on the President Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. PM Modi will also visit the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

--IANS

sps/vd