PM Modi's three-nation visit reflects milestone in evolution of India's Indo-Pacific strategy: Report

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia demonstrates an important milestone in the evolution of Indo-Pacific strategy. The visit was not only a diplomatic reach to three nations but showcased India's effort to develop a network of strategic partnerships linking Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean and the Pacific, a report has detailed.

"India’s Indo-Pacific vision has evolved significantly over the past decade. Initially shaped by concerns about maintaining a free, open and inclusive regional order amid China’s growing assertiveness, India’s approach has increasingly incorporated economic resilience, connectivity, technological cooperation and trusted partnerships," Ashok Sharma, an Academic Fellow of the Australia-India Institute at the University of Melbourne, wrote in an analysis for the Australian Institute of International Affairs.

"India’s Indo-Pacific strategy is based less on formal alliances and more on developing a network of partnerships with countries that share an interest in stability, sovereignty and a rules-based order," the expert added.

PM Modi's three-nation visit carried strategic importance as Indonesia represents Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the maritime centre between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, Australia is a key strategic partner and Quad member and New Zealand demonstrates India’s increasing engagement with the South Pacific. Taken together, ties with three nations demonstrate how India wants to strengthen its position as a leading Indo-Pacific power.

During his State Visit to Indonesia, PM Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and discussed bilateral ties. Both leaders also exchanged views on issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Cooperation between India and Indonesia has enhanced beyond traditional trade ties to include maritime security, defence cooperation, digital transformation, infrastructure connectivity, critical minerals and the blue economy. The two nations also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, increasing defence-industrial cooperation, maritime collaboration, and promoting greater connectivity and resilient supply chains across the Indo-Pacific, the analysis mentioned.

During his visit to Melbourne, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese participated in the third Australia-India Annual Summit, where the two sides reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation. Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

A key outcome of PM Modi's Australia visit was the reaffirmation of both nations' commitment to strengthen defence and security cooperation, including greater maritime collaboration, defence industry partnerships and interoperability, recognising the need to maintain a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Furthermore, Australia has agreed to sell uranium to India following the signing of a key administrative arrangement.

PM Modi's New Zealand visit marked the beginning of a new phase in bilateral ties as it was the first visit by Indian PM after 40 years. During the visit, India and New Zealand elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership and announced an agenda covering trade, agriculture, education, technology, defence, maritime security and critical minerals cooperation.

PM Modi and his New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific while enhancing cooperation in emerging technologies and resilient supply chains. The India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations marked a major step towards strengthening economic ties and closer trade and investment cooperation.

"The broader significance of PM Modi’s three-nation tour lies in the interconnected nature of the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific. Maritime insecurity, climate change, supply-chain disruptions, technological competition and energy security cannot be addressed separately. India’s approach is therefore based on building partnerships that combine strategic trust with economic cooperation. Indonesia contributes ASEAN connectivity; Australia provides strategic depth, energy and resources; and New Zealand strengthens India’s engagement with the Pacific," Sharma wrote in Australian Institute of International Affairs.

"The visit demonstrated that India’s Indo-Pacific strategy is becoming increasingly comprehensive. It is not only about balancing geopolitical competition but also about creating resilient economic networks, strengthening technological cooperation and supporting a regional order based on openness and inclusiveness," he added.

--IANS

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