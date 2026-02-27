Owaisi questions PM Modi over Israel visit

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘love’ for Israel is based on ideology.

The Hyderabad MP claimed that the ideology of both Zionists and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is based on hatred.

Owaisi slammed the Prime Minister for his statement that India stands firmly with Israel and said his open support for the ‘genocidal regime’ of Israel is not in the national interest.

The AIMIM chief was speaking at the Jalsa-e-Youm-ul-Qur’an held at Masjid-e-Chowk here after Friday prayers.

Stating that Israel has massacred 73,000 Palestinians in Gaza, Owaisi said the Prime Minister could have said in his speech that Hamas is wrong, but he should have spoken against Israeli terrorism.

He mentioned that Israel is the only racist country in the world. The West Bank and Gaza have been made open jails. Houses of Palestinians in the West Bank are demolished by Zionists to build their own houses.

Owaisi reminded the Prime Minister that the International Criminal Court has issued warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that he can’t visit Europe.

“Gaza’s genocide will be remembered forever. The fact that India’s Prime Minister chose to visit Israel at this time and embrace a war criminal with a warrant against him betrays India’s own longstanding support for the Palestinian people,” the MP had earlier tweeted.

Owaisi said that the entire Global South is concerned over what PM Modi is doing and cautioned that this stand may affect the respect India enjoys in the bloc.

The MP stated that the ties between Zionists and RSS are very old. “In the 1960s, the Israeli consul general in Mumbai used to meet Jan Sangh representatives, citing their hatred for Muslim,” he alleged.

Owaisi said, “Gopal Godse, brother of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, had met the Israeli consul general in 1973 and sought support to publish an anti-Muslim book.”

The AIMIM leader explained that he speaks for Palestine as it is the third-holiest place for Muslims, and it is the issue of justice. Justice demands that Israel should be isolated.

He said that when the issue of the massacre of Palestinians by Israel is raised, some people speak about the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

“We have also condemned this. Send the woman back, and the issue with Bangladesh will be solved,” he said, apparently referring to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is living in exile in India.

He also asked PM Modi why he did not speak against war in the context of the United States preparing to attack Iran. “You go to Russia and say India is against war. Why are you silent now?” he asked.

Owaisi also expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in hate crimes, mob violence, and targeted attacks against Muslims across the country, particularly during the holy month of Ramzan. He accused ruling establishments of encouraging an atmosphere of fear, hatred, and impunity against minorities.

He said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be introduced in Telangana next month.

“The BJP intends to use SIR to remove names from the voter list, raising questions about our civic integrity,” he added.

--IANS

ms/uk