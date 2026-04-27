PM Modi’s leadership played key role in fast-tracking FTA: Todd McClay (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said on Monday that there is no question that the strong leadership of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Chris Luxon helped achieve the free trade deal in a record time of nine months.

McClay, in an exclusive interview to IANS, said that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Luxon have developed a friendly relationship through meetings around the world. Last year, Prime Minister Luxon visited India with the largest trade delegation ever brought by a New Zealand Prime Minister to any country.

"I have great respect for everything Prime Minister Modi has achieved and for his significant leadership. It was an honour to meet him and speak with him when we concluded the agreement," he said.

The minister pointed out that now the business communities need to step up. "The governments have done most of the negotiation work, though we will continue to support and facilitate."

He stated that he will be bringing more trade missions from New Zealand to India to build connections, and Indian businesses should also visit New Zealand.

"Trade missions can be organised on both sides. Ultimately, businesses must take this agreement and actively look for opportunities. I believe those opportunities will be significant," MacClay observed.

The minister also said that he was looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in New Zealand.

"He is very welcome. It would be a great honour to host him," he remarked.

He pointed out that India and New Zealand are two of the world’s true democracies, India being the largest and New Zealand among the earliest.

Highlighting the cricket connection between the two countries, the minister said this year also marks 70 years of sporting cooperation between India and New Zealand, which deserves recognition. There was also an important cricket match recently, the T20 final between India and New Zealand, which India won, he noted.

"To Prime Minister Modi: you are welcome in New Zealand. Bring your cricket team, we would love another match!", MacClay remarked in a lighter vein.

--IANS

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