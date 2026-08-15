Iran's Pezeshkian and Cyprus President Christodoulides congratulate PM Modi, commit to advance bilateral ties

Tehran/Nicosia, Aug 15 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India on India's Independence Day and reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to advancing comprehensive bilateral ties with New Delhi.

In his message, Pezeshkian noted the historical, cultural, and civilization ties as key foundations for broader bilateral cooperation.

"Emphasising mutual trust and shared interests, President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to advancing comprehensive bilateral ties and wished continuous progress and prosperity for the Indian nation," read a statement issued by the Iranian President's office.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also took to X, sending his "warmest congratulations and best wishes" to Prime Minister Modi, the Government and the people of India on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day.

"Cyprus and India enjoy a strategic partnership rooted in shared principles and common interests, and guided by a forward-looking agenda that is already delivering tangible benefits to our peoples. We remain firmly committed to further deepening and broadening this partnership, and to unlocking its full potential," he posted on X.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron also joined several top world leaders who continue to extend their wishes to the people of India and Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day.

Taking to his social media platform X, Macron wrote: “Congratulations to the Indian people on your 80th Independence Day!”

Several other world leaders also extended their wishes to India on the occasion, lauding the country's remarkable journey, enduring partnerships and expanding global role in fostering regional cooperation.

While wishing India on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini hailed the country’s extraordinary journey and expressed optimism about opportunities for greater cooperation between the two countries in the years ahead.

“As India marks this remarkable milestone, I am inspired by its extraordinary journey and optimistic about what we can achieve together in the years ahead. I look forward to working closely with President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to further strengthen our Comprehensive Partnership and turn our shared aspirations for 2047 and beyond into reality,” Pellegrini posted on X.

This year's Independence Day celebrations prominently commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', while also highlighting the energy, aspirations and contribution of India's youth in building a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

--IANS

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