August 15, 2026 8:53 PM हिंदी

PM Modi thanks world leaders for their warm wishes on Independence Day

PM Modi thanks world leaders for their warm wishes on Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked several world leaders for their warm wishes while reiterating India's commitment to strengthening ties with the nations.

Replying to French President Emmanuel Macron's Independence Day wishes on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "Thank you for your warm wishes, my friend! Emmanuel Macron."

PM Modi added that India's commitment to working together in strengthening age-old civilisational ties with Nepal while thanking his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah for his greeting.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Balendra Shah for your warm greetings. We are committed to working together to further strengthen the multifaceted and age-old civilisational ties between India and Nepal for the mutual prosperity and well-being of the people of our nations," the Prime Minister said on X.

He also thanked the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, wishing for the ties between the two countries to continue to grow.

"Thank you, President Muizzu, for your warm wishes. May the bonds of friendship between India and the Maldives continue to grow stronger," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also responded to warm wishes from Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini, highlighting the strengthening of the partnership between the two countries.

"Thank you, President Pellegrini, for your warm wishes. We look forward to further strengthening the Comprehensive Partnership between India and Slovakia," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also responded to his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, who referred to PM Modi as his 'elder brother' in his Independence Day greeting and wished for friendship and bond between the two nations to continue to flourish.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for your warm wishes. We deeply cherish our special and enduring partnership with Bhutan, which continues to go from strength to strength," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also responded to the Independence Day wishes from Rabi Lamichhane, former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Nepal.

"Thank you, Rabi Lamichhane Ji, for your warm wishes. We are committed to strengthening the deep bonds of friendship between India and Nepal for mutual progress and prosperity," he said on X.

--IANS

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