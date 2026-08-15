‘I would love to see some progress in Asia’: Kirsty Gilmour calls for greater LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Scottish badminton star Kirsty Gilmour has called for greater LGBTQ+ inclusion and visibility in Asian sport, saying small gestures of acceptance can provide important reassurance to athletes from the community.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BWF World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Gilmour said she would like to see more progress on LGBTQ+ inclusion across Asia, while pointing to the visible support she has encountered during her stay in New Delhi. “I would love to see that, actually,” Gilmour told the media when asked whether LGBTQ+ inclusion needed greater discussion in Asia.

Gilmour said the hotel where the Scottish team is staying has a large LGBT flag displayed in its lobby, while members of the staff wear LGBT flag pins. For her, such gestures carry significance even if they may go unnoticed by many other guests.

“To most people who stay in the hotel, that might just not really register or be that important. But for me, and I know Ciara (Torrance) on our team is also part of the LGBT community, it's just a little comfort to us to know that we're not going to be treated any differently.”

The 32-year-old has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport and has previously been involved with Pride House initiatives at major sporting events.

Gilmour said her experience through the Commonwealth Games had further exposed her to efforts aimed at promoting inclusion. She referred to an exhibition called “Zero Flags”, which focused on countries where being LGBT remains illegal.

“Again, with the Commonwealth Games, I did some work with Pride House. And they had an exhibition called Zero Flags. And it had all the flags up in the countries in which being LGBT is illegal. And they're hoping to get to zero flags. So that would be really good to look into. Technically, that's done.”

Gilmour's comments come during a World Championships that has brought players from across the world together in New Delhi. She said the international nature of badminton makes sporting events an important platform for conversations around inclusion.

She also spoke about her own experience of navigating cultural differences during her stay in India, describing one interaction with hotel staff in light-hearted terms. “Although the culture here is to say, sir or ma'am. And sometimes if I have a hat on, I'll get sir-ma'am. Just to cover all bases. So that's kind of fun.”

Gilmour, who won her maiden European women's singles title earlier this year after five previous runner-up finishes, has remained one of Scotland's most prominent badminton players on the international circuit.

Her advocacy for LGBTQ+ inclusion has accompanied her long international career, and she believes sporting events can help athletes feel accepted regardless of their identity.

“But I would really love to see some progress in Asia in general.”

For Gilmour, that progress is not necessarily about making grand statements. Sometimes, she said, something as simple as seeing a symbol of acceptance can make a meaningful difference to an athlete competing far from home.

“It's just a little comfort to us to know that we're not going to be treated any differently.”

--IANS

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