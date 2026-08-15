Ishwak Singh on 80th Independence Day: We need to remain a society that debates, engages in dialogue

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Paatal Lok’ and others, has emphasized on the importance of debates and disagreements in the society.

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, the actor spoke about being a society that actively engages in debates, yet stays strong amidst ideological differences.

When asked about the value that he considers important to preserve for nation building, he said, “We need to remain a society that debates, engages in dialogue and supports one another despite our differences. Our diversity of ideas, cultures and perspectives is our strength. If we can work together towards the greater good while respecting our differences, that is what will make our nation stronger”.

The actor has relived the early days of India's independence vicariously through his character in 'Rocket Boys'. Talking about India’s journey, he told IANS, “I remember Gandhi’s ideas on social justice, Nehru’s emphasis on scientific temper, and Ambedkar’s powerful speeches on equality. Reading them while preparing for Rocket Boys helped me understand my character, but also inspired me personally. Gandhi’s idea of truth force has become one of my core beliefs”.

The actor also shared what true liberation means to him, as he said, “To me, true independence means having the freedom to educate yourself, engage with others, think independently and stand up for what you believe in”.

“With freedom and power also comes responsibility, the responsibility to serve society and those who are less fortunate”, he added.

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday marking eight decades since the country gained freedom from British rule in 1947. The milestone is an occasion to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey. From building democratic institutions and expanding education to becoming a major global economy and strengthening its presence in science, technology and defence, India has undergone profound transformation.

PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion. His speech centred on the theme of building a self-reliant, developed India by 2047. His major points were Viksit Bharat 2047, Sapta Dhara (seven streams of national strength) including defence, energy, human capital, youth, self-reliance, energy, Naxalism, defence, work culture and national unity.

--IANS

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