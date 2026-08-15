India rightfully enjoys authority on global stage: Belarus President Lukashenko hails PM Modi's 'wise leadership'

Minsk, Aug 15 (IANS) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday stated that India rightfully enjoys authority on the global stage and plays a significant constructive role in addressing pressing issues on the international agenda.

In his congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day, Lukashenko also emphasised that Minsk consistently strives to deepen dialogue with New Delhi.

"Your country rightfully enjoys authority on the global stage and plays a significant constructive role in addressing pressing issues on the international agenda. We highly commend the Indian leadership for its efforts to implement large-scale reforms and ensure stability and harmony in the country," the congratulatory message to the President of India stated.

Lukashenko mentioned that he hopes to, through active joint efforts, elevate relations with India to a "qualitatively new level" in both the political and economic spheres.

"Under your wise leadership, India is confidently moving forward along the path of progress, strengthening its authority as a global center of stability and economic growth. India is an important and reliable partner for Belarus on the international stage. I highly value the spirit of friendship and support that exists between our countries, and I look forward to further deepening our bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science, and technology," Belarus' Head of State noted.

Lukashenko also expressed confidence that through joint efforts, it would be possible to elevate Belarusian-Indian relations to a strategic level.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed India's "remarkable success" in economic, social, scientific and technological areas, saying that the country is "rightfully enjoying high esteem" on the world stage.

In his Independence Day greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin also spoke about the fruitful cooperation between India and Russia.

"Please accept the heartfelt greetings on the occasion of the national holiday - the Independence Day of India. Your country is achieving remarkable success in economic, social, scientific and technological areas, rightfully enjoying high esteem on the world stage. Relations between Russia and India are developing successfully in the spirit of special and privileged strategic partnership. Moscow and New Delhi are fruitfully cooperating across various domains, interacting effectively within the framework of the UN, the SCO, BRICS and other multilateral platforms," Putin wrote in his message.

"I am confident that our joint efforts will contribute to further comprehensive strengthening of constructive Russian-Indian ties - for the benefit of our friendly peoples, as well as for the sake of ensuring international security and stability. I wish sound health and every success to you, and to all of your fellow citizens - happiness and well-being," he added.

Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina, and Andrey Fedyaev also conveyed their greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day from the International Space Station (ISS), underscoring the longstanding friendship and space cooperation between India and Russia.

Lauding India’s journey of progress since independence, Dubrov said, “Dear friends, today the Republic of India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. Eight decades ago, India broke free from colonial rule and embarked on a path of self-reliance and prosperity. Significantly, this year also marks the 65th anniversary of the greatest feat of human space exploration, the historic flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.”

Recalling Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s historic visit to India, Russian cosmonaut Kikina highlighted the enduring friendship between the two countries and their long-standing cooperation in space exploration.

“In November 1961, he visited India and said that India is very beautiful from above, but it is even more beautiful on Earth. It is special because it is home to true friends. The friendship between our countries has been time-tested, and space exploration is one of the main areas of our cooperation. It started with the launch of the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975, and was followed by the flight of the first Indian cosmonaut, Rakesh Sharma, in 1984,” Kikina stated.

“Today, India creates its own main spacecraft, Gaganyaan, and Indian Gaganauts have already been trained at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Zvezdny Gorodok”, she added.

Extending his warm wishes from the International Space Station, Fedyaev said, “In these surroundings, we are delighted to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the friendly people of India on their Independence Day. We wish them peace and prosperity. Let the dreams inspire future generations to achieve new victories in the exploration of outer space. Long live India-Russia friendship”.

--IANS

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