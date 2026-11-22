Sao Paulo, Nov 22 (IANS) Samuel Lino scored a late equalizer as Flamengo secured its second straight Brazilian Serie A title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Palmeiras.

Colombian midfielder Jhon Arias gave the hosts the lead with a 12th-minute header after Agustin Giay's cross.

Flamengo drew level when Lino ran onto Bruno Henrique's through ball and slotted a clinical finish into the bottom-left corne, reported Xinhua.

The result kept Flamengo six points clear of second-placed Palmeiras with two matchdays remaining, giving the Rio de Janeiro club an unassailable lead on the wins tiebreaker.

Flamengo now has nine Brazilian top-flight crowns and four in the past eight years. Only Palmeiras has more with 12.

"The players never stopped believing and they are the ones who deserve the credit," Flamengo manager Leonardo Jardim told reporters.

"We started the season slowly and lacked consistency but were able to build momentum as the campaign progressed. Everyone at the club had a hand in this and now it's time to celebrate."

Palmeiras still has silverware within reach this season. It will face Argentina's Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final in Montevideo next Saturday before taking on Gremio for the Copa do Brasil title in Brasilia on December 6.

Elsewhere in Brazil's Serie A on Saturday, Cruzeiro won 2-1 at Chapecoense and Coritiba prevailed 1-0 at Bahia.

Santiago Ascacibar and Miguel Merentiel scored either side of halftime as Argentina's Boca Juniors clinched its third Copa Sudamericana title on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro.

Ascacibar opened the scoring in the 16th minute at the Metropolitano Stadium on Colombia's Caribbean coast when he fired a first-time effort into the top-right corner after Tomas Aranda's shot was partially cleared.

Uruguayan forward Miguel Merentiel doubled the advantage shortly after the interval, timing his run to perfection to meet Sebastian Villa's cross with a tap-in at the far post.

Atletico Mineiro had only two shots on target and rarely troubled Boca's defense in the one-sided final.

The result marked Boca's first international trophy since 2008 and its first Copa Sudamericana triumph since 2005.

--IANS

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