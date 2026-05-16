PM Modi writes to CM Tamang on Statehood Day, recalls fond memories of Sikkim visit

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has written to Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, on the occasion of Sikkim Statehood Day, extending heartfelt greetings and reflecting on the state’s 50-year journey of development, culture, and harmony.

In his letter, written from 'Camp office, The Hague' the Prime Minister conveyed his wishes and appreciation for Sikkim’s progress and unique identity.

He wrote, “On the sacred and joyous occasion of Sikkim Statehood Day, I convey my heartiest greetings to you and the beloved people of this extraordinary state. This year’s Statehood Day holds even deeper significance, for it marks the culmination of the 50th Statehood Celebrations of Sikkim. It is an occasion for celebration and to look back with pride on Sikkim’s remarkable journey of fifty years.”

Highlighting the state’s achievements, he further stated, “Over these decades, Sikkim has carved for itself a unique place in everyone’s hearts and minds. Its progress has been steady, its cultural spirit vibrant, its ecological wisdom exemplary and its social harmony deeply inspiring.”

Recounting his recent visit to the state, the Prime Minister wrote, “I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit Sikkim towards the end of April as part of the 50th Statehood Day celebrations. I had earlier wished to visit as well, but at that time, the weather did not permit. Therefore, when I finally had the opportunity to set foot in the state, I felt a deep sense of happiness. To be amid the people of Sikkim during such a landmark occasion was for me, a matter of immense joy.”

He added, “The recent Sikkim visit was filled with many memories that will remain etched in my mind for a long time. The people of Sikkim won me over! It began with an exceptional roadshow in Gangtok. It was humbling to see the women and youth of Sikkim come in large numbers and share their blessings. Surrounded by the grandeur of the mountains and the vibrant energy of the people, one could feel both celebration and a sense of belonging in the air.”

The Prime Minister also recalled engaging with the youth, stating, “Yet another memorable moment was the opportunity to play football with the youth of Sikkim early in the morning. It revealed to me the extraordinary spirit of Sikkim’s young generation…confident yet humble, rooted, yet forward-looking, disciplined, yet full of dreams. In their eyes, one sees aspiration and in their energy, one sees the promise of tomorrow.”

“The youth of Sikkim are among the state’s greatest strengths. I assure them that in the coming times, we will do everything possible to improve the sporting infrastructure in the state, so that their aspirations get wings,” he added.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s letter, Chief Minister Tamang posted on X expressing gratitude and appreciation for the message.

He wrote, “On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his warm and gracious message on the occasion of Sikkim’s 51st State Day.”

“Your kind words celebrating Sikkim’s natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, commitment to sustainable development, and spirit of harmony are deeply cherished by every Sikkimese. Your guidance, affection, and unwavering support for Sikkim continue to inspire us as we move forward on the path of peace, progress, and prosperity under your visionary leadership,” he added.

He concluded: “Thank you for your kind words and blessings, which will forever remain close to the hearts of the people of Sikkim and the Sikkimese community.

"On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I sincerely thank you for your constant care, support, and commitment towards the growth and well-being of our state.”

--IANS

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