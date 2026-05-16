‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ makers say it bears no resemblance to any other film in official statement

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Label Tips, who are the makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” have come out with a statement claiming that the upcoming film is an original story, screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film.

On Saturday morning, a “Public Notice” was issued on Tips’ Instagram handle, which read: “It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ (‘Film’).”

“Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film,” the statement claimed.

It further read: “We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience. SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES.”

The “Public Notice” comes two days after label Tips Music Limited replied to the “malicious and misconceived” claims made by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani’s banner Puja Entertainment in an ongoing legal dispute over music and intellectual property rights.

The statement by Tips Music Limited was made after Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment knocked on the doors of a Bihar court claiming that its films, songs, and other copyrighted content were reportedly being used and commercially exploited without proper permission by Tips.

The statement read: “Tips Music Limited (“Tips”) has become aware of a suit filed by Puja Entertainment (India) Ltd. (“PEIL”) before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Katihar, Bihar.”

The statement further stated: “While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties.”

“Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws.”

The statement further mentioned that the claims appear to “be malicious, misconceived, and intended to tarnish the reputation and goodwill of Tips.”

“The claims made by PEIL are strongly disputed and appear to be malicious, misconceived, and intended to tarnish the reputation and goodwill of Tips. Tips remains fully confident in defending its rights before the appropriate courts and shall take all necessary legal steps to protect its interest and ownership of rights,” the statement concluded.

--IANS

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