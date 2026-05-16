Fatima Sana to lead as Pakistan announces 15-member squad for Women’s T20 WC 2026

Karachi, May 16 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with Fatima Sana retained as captain for the global tournament to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

The squad will also participate in a preparatory tri-series in Ireland featuring co-hosts Ireland and West Indies ahead of the World Cup.

Among the selected players, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Saira Jabeen, and Tasmia Rubab are set to feature in the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time.

Twenty-four-year-old Fatima, who will appear in her third Women’s T20 World Cup, will captain Pakistan in the tournament for the second consecutive edition after leading the side in the 2024 event held in the UAE.

Pakistan head into the tournament after a successful home T20I series against Zimbabwe in Karachi, where they completed a 3-0 sweep.

Ahead of the World Cup, Pakistan will take part in a tri-series in Dublin from May 28 to June 4, playing against Ireland and the West Indies. The side will also play two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka on June 6 and Scotland on June 9 in Derby.

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham before facing South Africa at the same venue on June 17.

They will then travel to Southampton to play Bangladesh on June 20 before taking on Australia at Headingley in Leeds on June 23. Pakistan’s final group-stage fixture will be against the Netherlands in Bristol on June 27.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals scheduled on June 30 and July 2, while the final will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 5.

Pakistan Squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan

Reserves:

Amber Kainat, Momina Riasat, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Umm-e-Hani

--IANS

sds/