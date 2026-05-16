MeitY-backed ChipIN Centre inaugurated in Tamil Nadu to boost ‘Make in India’ chip push

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The MeitY-backed ChipIN Centre -- focused on semiconductor design education and VLSI research -- has been inaugurated at Sona College of Technology in Tamil Nadu on Saturday to strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem and support the country’s ‘Make in India’ chip push.

The ‘Sona ChipIN Centre’, established at the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), has been set up under the Chips to Startup (C2S) programme supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), C-DAC and the ChipIN Centre initiative.

The facility is equipped with advanced Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools valued at Rs 100 million, enabling students, researchers and faculty members to work on semiconductor design, VLSI research and industry-oriented innovation projects.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr V Veerappan, Chairman of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, and Shekar Viswanathan, former Vice-Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Sona Institutions Chairman C Valliappa said the Centre should work towards developing a ‘Made in India’ chip within the next 24-36 months in alignment with the government’s India Semiconductor Mission.

Meanwhile, Sona Institutions Vice Chairman Chocko Valliappa said the initiative assumes significance amid India’s rapidly growing semiconductor ecosystem and the country’s entry into advanced 3nm chip development capabilities.

He added that apart from indigenous chip development, the centre will help produce industry-ready semiconductor engineers.

According to the institution, the ECE Department will utilise the facility to train students across multiple programmes, including Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics Engineering VLSI Design and Technology, Electronics and Computer Engineering, and ME VLSI Design.

The software ecosystem at the centre includes semiconductor and chip design platforms from leading global technology firms.

The C2S Programme is a national capacity-building initiative launched by MeitY in 2022 with an outlay of Rs 250 crore over five years to strengthen India’s semiconductor and chip design ecosystem across academic institutions.

The programme aims to create 85,000 industry-ready professionals across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels in chip design and VLSI-related fields, according to the government.

--IANS

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