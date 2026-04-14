PM Modi writes to 'Nari Shakti', urges support for Women’s Reservation Bill ahead of Parliament session

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote a letter to India’s Nari Shakti, highlighting the growing support for women’s reservation in legislative bodies and reaffirming the government’s commitment to implementing the long-pending reform.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Women across India are appreciating the initiative to ensure reservation for women in legislative bodies. Here is my letter to India’s Nari Shakti, reiterating our commitment to implement what has been pending for decades."

The Prime Minister began his letter with a traditional greeting, 'Namaskar,' and noted the historical importance of April 14, which marks the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. Paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar, PM Modi highlighted his contribution to nation-building and his commitment to constitutional values that continue to guide India’s democratic journey.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that Parliament is scheduled to reconvene on April 16 to deliberate on a crucial constitutional amendment related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

"In the next two days, on the 16th, Parliament will reconvene to discuss and hopefully pass an important constitutional amendment relating to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. I am seeing that there is immense enthusiasm towards this. Women from all over the nation are expressing their joy at getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said.

In his letter, PM Modi praised the growing role of women in various sectors, describing their contributions as one of the most encouraging developments of recent times.

"All of you, our Nari Shakti, are making your mark in every aspect of national life, and this active contribution is one of the most gladdening developments of our times. Look at the world of StartUps...so many of them have women in leadership roles. Science and innovation, which are guiding the progress of humankind in the 21st century, have seen an increasing participation of women. The same is the case in academics, literature, art, music, cinema, dance and heritage," PM Modi said in the letter.

The Prime Minister emphasised that perhaps the most visible transformation has occurred in the field of sports.

"Perhaps nowhere is this change more visible than in sports, where a quiet revolution has taken place. Indian women athletes are winning more medals, breaking records and challenging old mindsets. Their successes are inspiring several other young girls to pursue sports," PM Modi said.

Additionally, he commended grassroots initiatives such as Self-Help Groups and the rise of “Lakhpati Didis".

"Across India, at the grassroots, countless Self-Help Groups and Lakhpati Didis are showing how self-reliance can be achieved and how other women can be empowered," PM Modi added.

Underscoring the importance of political representation, PM Modi stated that it is only appropriate to increase women’s participation in legislative bodies, given their success across multiple domains.

"With women excelling in several of the above fields, it is only fitting that we increase the participation of women in legislative bodies. In fact, this is a subject on which there is a broader consensus, not only in the present but also for several decades in the past," PM Modi said.

Recalling historical efforts, he mentioned that nearly a century ago, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, during his tenure as President of the Ahmedabad Municipal body, had advocated for reserving seats for women.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India granted equal voting rights to men and women from the very beginning of its independence, an achievement that many countries took decades or even centuries to accomplish.

"As soon as India began its journey as an independent nation, we had equal voting rights for women and men. In many other nations across the world, women had to wait for years or even centuries for this. In the last three to four decades, numerous efforts were made to increase women's participation in legislative bodies, but the efforts did not fully fructify. On some occasions, it was a case coming very close yet remaining very far. Unfortunately, a subject on which there has always been consensus was never able to reach its logical conclusion," PM Modi said.

Looking toward the future, PM Modi referred to the year 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence.

"In the year 2047, we will mark a hundred years since freedom from colonial rule. As the people of India immerse themselves in realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat by then, let us ensure that justice is done to the aspirations of India's Nari Shakti, which is almost half of our population. When they become active participants in policy-making and decision-making, the journey towards a Viksit Bharat is strengthened. Thus, it is imperative that we do whatever is possible to add more vigour to our development trajectory and for that, the active participation of women is absolutely non-negotiable," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023 was driven by this very principle, and the upcoming constitutional amendment represents a necessary step in that direction. He expressed confidence that the legislation would be passed during the upcoming Parliament session.

Calling for collective action, PM Modi urged citizens to support the implementation of women’s reservation in both letter and spirit at the earliest.

"It is important that we all come together and ensure that women's representation in legislative bodies is introduced in letter and spirit at the very earliest," PM Modi said.

He stated that India’s democracy would become more robust and vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent Assembly elections are conducted with full implementation of women’s reservation.

He further cautioned that any further delay in passing the legislation would be unfortunate and unjust to the women of India.

"Any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India. The daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs. When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further sought the blessings of women across the country for the success of the upcoming Parliament session and the passage of the constitutional amendment.

He also encouraged women to write to their local Members of Parliament, urging them to support the legislation and reminding them of the long-term impact of their decisions.

"I urge you all to write to your local MPs and encourage them as they participate in this historic Parliament sitting. Remind them that they will be doing something whose impact will be felt for centuries to come. This will surely boost their spirits," PM Modi said.

Extending his greetings ahead of upcoming festivals, PM Modi said, "I also take this opportunity to extend my greetings for the various festivals that are coming up in the next few days. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and prosperity."

--IANS

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