India's technology talent key in global crypto race

Washington, April 16 (IANS) India’s deep pool of technology talent is emerging as a critical factor in the global race to build digital asset infrastructure, participants at a policy discussion have said.

The discussion, held under Chatham House Rules on Wednesday (local time), highlighted India’s growing importance in the crypto ecosystem, driven by its large base of software developers and expanding digital capabilities.

Participants said the shift towards digital assets -- including stablecoins, tokenised securities and blockchain-based finance -- is increasing demand for specialised engineering talent. India, they noted, is well-positioned to meet that demand.

The country accounts for a significant share of global software development activity. Its experience in building and scaling digital systems was cited as a key advantage in the next phase of financial innovation.

Noting that the open-source nature of blockchain technology lowers barriers for new entrants, the participants said this creates opportunities for Indian firms to compete globally without the legacy constraints seen in traditional financial systems.

Some participants pointed to the potential for Indian companies to emerge as major players in digital finance, including the rise of new fintech firms focused on crypto infrastructure and payments.

At the same time, India’s regulatory approach remains cautious. Concerns around monetary sovereignty, capital controls and financial stability continue to shape policy discussions, particularly on privately issued digital currencies.

Participants said this caution reflects broader risks associated with cross-border digital assets, especially for large and complex economies.

India’s digital public infrastructure -- including real-time payments and identity systems -- was cited as a strong foundation for future growth. Participants said these systems could support the integration of new technologies into financial services.

There was also growing interest among global firms in India as both a talent hub and a long-term market. A large consumer base, rising digital adoption and strong technical expertise make the country strategically important, participants said.

The discussion noted that global developments could influence India’s policy choices over time. As digital assets gain traction in major financial centres, countries may face pressure to adapt.

Digital assets are increasingly moving into mainstream finance, with regulators in the United States, Europe and parts of Asia developing frameworks to oversee their use. India has taken a measured approach so far, balancing innovation with stability concerns.

Participants said India’s challenge will be to leverage its talent advantage while managing risks. Its policy choices could shape its role in the future of global digital finance.

--IANS

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