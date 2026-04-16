April 16, 2026 8:21 AM हिंदी

Mark Mobius, Indiana Jones of emerging markets including India, dies at 89

Mark Mobius, Indiana Jones of emerging markets including India, dies at 89

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Ace investor and commentator Dr Mark Mobius has died at age 89,, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped global portfolio strategies.

Often called at the “Indiana Jones of emerging markets”, his investment philosophy emphasised on-the-ground research.

“Dr. Mark Mobius, renowned investor and pioneer in emerging markets investing, passed away on April 15, 2026 at the age of 89. Dr. Mobius was widely regarded as one of the early investors in emerging markets, known for traveling extensively and developing first-hand insights in markets often overlooked by global investors,” according to an official statement.

“John Ninia, Partner at Mobius Investments, and Eric Nguyen, Partner at Mobius Investments, will assume leadership responsibilities. The firm will continue to operate without changes to its investment approach or day-to-day operations,” the statement read.

As executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, he worked for over 30 years and became the public face of emerging markets.

Mobius was synonymous with emerging and frontier markets investing with a reputation as one of the most successful and influential money managers over the past 30 years.

He was chairman of Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund.

In 1987 he was appointed by Sir John Templeton to run one of the world’s first emerging market funds. Dr. Mobius went on to spend more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments, most recently as Executive Chairman of the Templeton Emerging Markets Group.

Under his leadership, the group’s assets under management grew from $100 million to a whopping $50 billion with the successful launches of numerous investment funds focused on Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe.

Mobius has also contributed to developing international policies for emerging markets.

He served on the World Bank's Global Corporate Governance Forum as a member of the Private Sector Advisory Group and as co-chairman of its Investor Responsibility Task Force in 1999.

He earned his Ph.D in Economics and Political Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1964. He has also studied at Boston University, University of Wisconsin, Syracuse University, Kyoto University and the University of New Mexico.

—IANS

na/

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