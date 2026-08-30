PM Modi, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev plant tree at Presidential Palace in Tashkent

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday jointly planted a tree at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Uzbekistan's 'Yashil Makon' green efforts.

"India and Uzbekistan for a greener planet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, jointly planted a tree in the Presidential Palace garden under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative of India and ‘Yashil Makon’ green efforts of Uzbekistan", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The gesture reflects the shared commitment of India and Uzbekistan towards nurturing a greener and more sustainable future," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent and discussed expanding cooperation between the two nations in various sectors, including trade, investment and industries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George and other officials were present during the meeting.

"The state visit continued with high-level talks at the Kuksaroy Residence. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed expanding trade, investment, industrial, interregional, and cultural cooperation, agreeing to take Uzbekistan-India relations to a new level," the Press Service of the Uzbekistan President posted on X.

Prior to the talks, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent. President Mirziyoyev received PM Modi at the Presidential Palace, and both leaders warmly greeted each other.

PM Modi also witnessed a special yoga session featuring 52 practitioners from Uzbekistan during his visit to the Central Asian nation.

He shared glimpses of the Yoga session on his X account, saying: "Namaste, you all have showcased excellent Yoga performance today. People of all ages are present here. I express my gratitude to my friend, the President, for connecting Uzbekistan with Yoga. Many congratulations."

The session added a distinctive cultural dimension to PM Modi's engagement and highlighted Yoga's growing popularity in Uzbekistan. The participants included six members of the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan who represented their country at the First World Yogasana Championship 2026, held in Ahmedabad in June this year.

PM Modi arrived in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit on Saturday. He thanked the Uzbek President for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day state visit to the Central Asian nation.

--IANS

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