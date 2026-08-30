PM Modi urges citizens to join 'Nasha Mukt Yuva' campaign to build drug-free India

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' campaign is currently gaining momentum across the country to eradicate substance abuse and build a drug-free India by 2047.

He also called on the public to participate in the campaign in large numbers by making content for social media, short plays, songs, etc, to make people aware of the campaign.

Speaking during the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "The 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' campaign is currently gaining momentum across the country. The goal is clear -- drug-free youth, drug-free India. Many people, particularly our youth, have become a large part of this. After all, this is our collective resolve towards their health, happiness and bright future in India."

"Addiction does not affect just one person, but the consequences are felt by the entire family and society," he added.

The Prime Minister praised people who raise awareness against drugs and come forward to help those who are dealing with addiction.

He also urged people to make slogans and songs to make people aware of the drug-free India campaign.

"Can you come up with slogans for the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign? Can our young musicians make songs that contain the message of a drug-free life? Can students and theatre groups write heart-touching short plays that address the dangers of drugs as well as show a way to break free from them? There is no dearth of excellent content creators in our country. I urge them to make content in different languages that can help society in this direction," PM Modi said.

"Many times, a creative effort is more effective than a formal campaign. Come, let us play our role in keeping India's youth away from drugs, free from drugs," he added.

Earlier on August 2, the Prime Minister had virtually launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' as a nationwide movement.

The campaign connected over 28,000 locations nationwide with the participation of more than 1 crore youth.

--IANS

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