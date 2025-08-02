August 02, 2025 8:58 AM हिंदी

PM Modi to visit Varanasi, launch development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore today

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) In a significant push towards development in his parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a wide range of development projects worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore.

During his visit, PM Modi will address a public gathering at around 11 a.m. and will release the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Under this instalment, more than Rs 20,500 crore will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country, reaffirming the government’s continued support for India's agricultural community.

As part of the efforts to strengthen connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the widening and strengthening of key roads, including the Varanasi–Bhadohi road and the Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road. He will also inaugurate a railway overbridge at Hardattpur, which is expected to alleviate congestion on the heavily used Mohan Sarai–Adalpura route.

In addition, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for several new infrastructure projects including road upgrades in Dalmandi, Lahartara–Kotwa, Gangapur, and Babatpur.

New railway overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard are also planned to further enhance local transportation facilities.

Focusing on improving the city’s power infrastructure, the Prime Minister will also launch electricity projects worth over Rs 880 crore. These include the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of overhead electrical cables, which aim to modernise and secure the city’s power supply system.

To promote tourism and protect the city's rich cultural heritage, PM Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, the beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya in Shivpur, and the restoration of the historic Durgakund.

Foundation stones will be laid for the restoration of Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of notable freedom fighters, and redevelopment of Munshi Premchand’s ancestral home in Lamahi into a museum.

