PM Modi to visit Kerala, TN on March 11; to launch slew of projects

Kochi/Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala and Tamil Nadu on March 11 during which he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off a slew of development projects across the two states.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will first reach Ernakulam in Kerala, where at around 1.30 p.m. he will launch multiple infrastructure and development projects worth about Rs 10,800 crore and address a public gathering.

A major highlight of the programme in Ernakulam will be the laying of the foundation stone for a new polypropylene unit at the Kochi Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). The project, being developed at an investment of more than Rs 5,500 crore, will have a capacity of 400 kilo tonnes per annum.

Polypropylene is a critical material used in packaging, automotive components, medical devices, textiles and household products.

The facility is expected to strengthen India’s domestic polymer manufacturing capability, reduce import dependence and create employment opportunities in the region.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two major highway projects under the National Highways network.

The six-laning of the Thalapady–Chengala section of NH-66, developed at a cost of over Rs 2,650 crore, forms part of the Mumbai–Kanyakumari Economic Corridor. The project will enhance connectivity between Kasaragod and Kannur districts and neighbouring regions including Mangaluru and Muzhapilangad, while also improving access to towns such as Kasaragod, Bekal, Payyannur and Kannur. It is also expected to boost connectivity to Azhikkal Port and support tourism and trade.

Another key project is the six-laning of the Kozhikode Bypass between Vengalam and Ramanattukara, built at a cost of around Rs 2,140 crore. The project upgrades the existing undivided two-lane road into a six-lane highway with service roads on both sides. It is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety, cutting travel time along the stretch from more than an hour to around 15–20 minutes.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 23 rural roads constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Kerala to improve connectivity in rural and remote areas and enhance access to markets, healthcare and education facilities.

He will also inaugurate three redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme -- Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram and Changanassery -- which have been modernised with improved passenger amenities and better accessibility.

In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Shoranur–Nilambur Road railway line electrification project, enabling faster and more efficient train operations.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off a new train service between Palakkad and Pollachi, strengthening rail connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu and benefiting daily commuters, traders, pilgrims and tourists travelling between the two states.

Another key initiative during the Kerala visit will be the laying of the foundation stone for a 50-MW floating solar project at West Kallada in Kollam district, which is expected to contribute to India’s renewable energy targets and support the country’s transition towards sustainable and low-carbon energy.

Later in the evening, at around 5.45 p.m., PM Modi will travel to Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore. He will also address a public gathering during the programme.

Among the major initiatives in Tamil Nadu is the foundation stone laying for the City Gas Distribution Network of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in The Nilgiris and Erode districts at an investment of more than Rs 3,680 crore.

The project will provide piped natural gas connections to over 8.8 lakh households, supply gas to more than 200 commercial establishments and establish over 201 compressed natural gas stations, significantly expanding the region's clean energy infrastructure.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the 672 thousand metric tonnes per annum lube blending plant of Indian Oil Corporation at Manali in Chennai. Developed at an investment of about Rs 1,490 crore, the plant is expected to strengthen India’s lubricants manufacturing capacity and support industrial growth.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 89 rural roads covering a total length of 370 km in Tamil Nadu to improve connectivity in rural areas and ensure better access to markets, schools and healthcare facilities.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a greenfield bypass near Gangaikonda Cholapuram on National Highway-81.

In addition, he will flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, two express trains and a passenger train service, further strengthening rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and several regions including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and eastern India, while supporting regional economic growth and passenger mobility.

