PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 11,000 crore highway projects in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two major National Highway projects in the national capital on Sunday, that will help in easing congestion on the roads and also add to smooth and better connectivity in Delhi-NCR region.

The two projects, having an estimated cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore, will be launched by the Prime Minister at around 12.30 p.m. in Rohini, following which he will also address the public gathering.

The projects, Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), are part of the government's comprehensive plan to decongest the capital, improve connectivity, cut travel time, and reduce traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The section will also provide multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot.

Out of the 10 km long stretch, 5.9 km will be from Shiv Murti intersection to Dwarka Sector-21, while 4.2 km will connect Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana Border.

PM Modi had inaugurated the 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway in March 2024.

The second project to be opened for public is the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 crore.

It is expected to ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

It will provide direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, reducing traffic snarls, speeding up goods movement in the NCR, and eventually contributing to seamless industrial connectivity.

These initiatives reinforce the Centre's vision of creating world-class infrastructure in the capital that enhances ease of living and ensures seamless mobility.

--IANS

mr/svn

