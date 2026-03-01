March 01, 2026 7:23 PM हिंदी

Avimukteshwaranand announces march to Lucknow over cow protection, urges public support

Varanasi, March 1 (IANS) Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Sunday announced a programme to march to Lucknow on March 11, stating that no response has been received from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding issues related to cow protection.

Addressing reporters in Varanasi, the Shankaracharya said, “We have not received any message from Yogi Adityanath, nor any indication that he is in a position to do anything for Gomata. In this situation, we have announced a programme to reach Lucknow on March 11. There are still 10 days left. If you can do something, then do it.”

He added that on March 6, his followers would celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, describing him as a protector of cows and Brahmins.

Emphasising the religious significance attached to cow protection, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said that in the Sanatan tradition, Brahmins and cows are considered inseparable.

“The point is that Brahmins and cows are not separate — they are one. The Brahmin and the cow belong to the same lineage. A Yajna is performed by combining both: the Brahmin has the mantra, and the cow provides the ghee, which makes the Havan possible. Only when the Brahmin and the cow come together can the Yajna of Sanatan Dharma progress,” he said.

Clarifying the nature of the proposed march, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said there would be no organisational arrangements made by his side.

“Look, we are not an organisation in the sense that we can tell people exactly how many should come from where. We don’t have arrangements to provide buses, vehicles, tractors, meals, or anything else. We are only making a sincere appeal. Anyone who wishes to spend their own resources and come for the sake of Gomata will come,” he said.

Calling it a “historic moment”, the seer said that he hoped people would voluntarily come forward.

“This will be a historic moment, in which, at a single call for truth, people will come forward and contribute from their own pockets for the sake of Gomata,” he added.

--IANS

sn/uk

