Ram Charan commences dubbing for 'Peddi'

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) As movie buffs wait with bated breath to witness Ram Charan in his next "Peddi", he has finally commenced the dubbing for the much-anticipated drama.

Sharing the exciting professional update on his official Instagram handle, Ram Charan uploaded a video of the behind-the-scenes fun at the dubbing session for his next.

The video showed the 'RRR' actor pulling director Buchi Babu Sana's leg as he accompanied him during the dubbing session.

Dropping the fun BTS clip on the photo-sharing app, Ram Charan wrote, "PEDDI Starts Dubbing.....

What is it!

What is it!

What is it!

What is it!

What! @peddimovie (sic)."

On February 15, as Buchi Babu Sana turned a year older, Ram Charan lauded the filmmaker's passion and eye for detail in a heartfelt birthday post.

He wrote on social media, "Wishing my #Peddi captain @BuchiBabuSana Garu a very happy birthday! Your passion, detailing and rooted storytelling are inspiring every single day on set."

Expressing his desire to collaborate with the director in the future, he went on to add, "Let’s create many more magical stories together. May this year bring you all the recognition your hard work truly deserves."

While Ram Charan is the protagonist in the movie, "Peddi" also features Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma as the ancillary cast.

Jointly backed by Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings, "Peddi" is reported to have been made on a huge scale with a jaw-dropping budget.

Shifting our focus to the technical crew of the drama, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has provided the tunes for the film, with acclaimed cinematographer R Rathnavelu looking after the camera work.

For the editing, the makers brought on board the National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli.

"Peddi" is expected to reach the cinema halls on April 30.

--IANS

pm/