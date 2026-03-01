Karan Aujla on superhit Delhi show: From ‘pind’ to here, a dream has come true

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Punjabi star Karan Aujla, who recently performed to a packed audience at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, has said that the recent gig is a testament to the dream that he once saw as a young boy in a village.

Karan Aujla made history on Saturday evening, kicking off his highly anticipated P-POP CULTURE India Tour produced by Team Innovation with a sold-out performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Over 75,000 fans packed the stadium, marking India’s second highest-attended single-day concert after Coldplay, and establishing him as India’s highest selling live event Punjabi act.

Talking about the same, Karan Aujla said, “Tonight was more than just a concert; it was a celebration of culture and a moment where we all connected through the one language of love, passion and unity. To see all of Delhi show up and celebrate with me, feeling the energy live, was truly humbling. Delhi, you made history with me tonight, and this is just the beginning of the P-POP CULTURE revolution. Pind ton ithe tak, eh ikk sapna hai jo sach ho giya (From the village to here, a dream has come true)”.

Aujla delivered an unforgettable show that fused Punjabi pop with atmospheric production. The P-POP CULTURE Tour which debuted in the Middle East before arriving in India, came alive on stage, transforming the stadium into a pulsating arena of light, sound and kinetic energy.

The concert opened with a high-octane DJ set by DJ Chetas, whose groovy mixes set the tone for the night. Aujla then made a dramatic entrance from below the main stage on a pop-up lift, immediately igniting the crowd. Midway through the show, he further wowed fans with a zipline traverse across the stadium, connecting with audiences on multiple tiers and the stadium floor, creating a full 360-degree immersive experience.

