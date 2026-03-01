March 01, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Fans back India as hosts hold edge over West Indies ahead of high-stakes clash

Kolkata, Mar 1 (IANS) Hosts India will carry a historical advantage and strong home support when they face West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup match in Kolkata tonight, with a semifinal spot on the line for the winner.

According to statistics compiled by IANS, India have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides in T20 Internationals. Out of 30 matches played so far, India have won 19 while West Indies have registered 10 victories, with one match ending in no result.

Both teams, however, head into the contest in impressive recent form. India have won four of their last five matches (W, W, W, L, W), showing consistency with both bat and ball. West Indies have also looked strong, winning four of their previous five games (W, W, W, W, L), underlining their reputation as one of the most dangerous sides in the shortest format.

The high-stakes encounter has generated huge excitement among cricket fans in Kolkata, with the Eden Gardens crowd expected to turn out in large numbers to support the home side.

“We are confident India will win tonight. Playing at home with the crowd behind them makes a big difference,” said a fan waiting outside the stadium.

Another supporter said the team’s recent form gives fans plenty of hope. “India have been playing good cricket in the last few matches. If the top order fires, I think we can reach the semifinals.”

Meanwhile, some fans are expecting a tough fight from the Caribbean side. “West Indies are always dangerous in T20 cricket, but I believe India have the edge tonight,” said a college student.

When and where to watch

The India vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday evening. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

The game will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

