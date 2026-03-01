Confusion over ‘firewall’ deepens as Pakistan struggles with slow internet, spectrum shortage

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Pakistan’s internet troubles have once again come into focus after conflicting reports emerged about the government’s so-called “firewall” system ahead of the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, a report has said.

Recent media reports had claimed that authorities decided to shut down the controversial firewall system before the 5G auction expected next month, according to The News International report.

However, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology was later informed that these reports were incorrect and that the system remains in place.

Officials clarified that what many refer to as a “firewall” is officially called a Web Management System (WMS), describing the term firewall as a colloquial expression.

The lack of clarity has added to confusion in a country where internet services are already facing serious issues.

Users and businesses continue to struggle with slow speeds and sudden outages, with no clear explanation about whether the problem lies with the WMS or the limited spectrum available for mobile services.

Pakistan currently has around 270 MHz of assigned spectrum for mobile services, one of the lowest in the Asia-Pacific region, where the average exceeds 700 MHz across low and mid-bands.

In terms of spectrum allocated per million people, Pakistan also lags behind regional peers.

Sri Lanka has 15.2 MHz per million people, Vietnam 7.4 MHz, India 3.9 MHz, Bangladesh 3.6 MHz, Indonesia 2.1 MHz, while Pakistan has just 1.1 MHz.

The 5G spectrum auction, now scheduled for next month, was originally planned for early 2025 but faced delays due to issues such as pricing models.

Industry experts believe that expanding spectrum availability is critical for improving service quality and preparing for next-generation technologies.

In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed several unexpected internet disruptions, causing financial losses for app-based businesses and online service providers.

While some outages were blamed on damage to undersea cables -- sometimes attributed to sharks biting the cables -- others were linked to rumours of government “test trials” aimed at restricting content. However, there has been little official clarity on the exact reasons behind many of these disruptions.

The uncertainty has raised concerns among tech entrepreneurs and digital investors. A stable and strong internet connection is seen as essential for Pakistan’s ambition to become a technology hub, as per the report.

