New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, after returning from the Philippines, with discussions expected to focus on reviewing progress on previously identified tasks and finalising a roadmap for future action.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital at around 10 a.m.

During the deliberations, the Prime Minister is expected to assess progress on decisions and assignments taken up during the previous meeting and review the work carried out by various ministries.

The discussions will also focus on determining the way forward and drawing up a roadmap for the coming period, with an emphasis on ensuring the effective implementation of government initiatives and policies.

The previous meeting of the Union Council of Ministers -- 'Chintan Shivir' -- was organised in September and had focused extensively on ensuring that the benefits of government welfare schemes reached all intended beneficiaries.

During that session, ministers held detailed discussions on ways to achieve 100 per cent coverage of government schemes and improve communication with citizens regarding the measures being undertaken for their welfare.

Several ministries presented their respective initiatives and future plans, focusing on Viksit Bharat at 2047.

Unlike some earlier rounds of consultations involving a wider group of ministers, the latest session brought together only Cabinet ministers, making it a focused deliberation at the highest level of the Union government.

The timing of the two-day meeting was significant. It followed a series of separate interactions Prime Minister Modi held with Ministers of State and Ministers of State with Independent Charge at his office.

The sequence of meetings pointed to a structured exercise involving different levels of the Council of Ministers, with Cabinet ministers now making their own dedicated deliberations.

--IANS

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