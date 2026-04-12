PM Modi to address mega ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Siliguri today

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Sunday at 1 p.m., marking a key moment in the ongoing election campaign ahead of the upcoming two-phase Assembly polls later this month.

The rally is expected to witness a huge turnout, with party supporters and local residents gathering in large numbers as campaigning intensifies across the state.

The event forms part of an extensive outreach programme by the BJP, which is aiming to strengthen its presence in the region.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed three mega campaign rallies across different districts of West Bengal on the same day. Following these engagements, he participated in a grand roadshow at Bagdogra near Siliguri in the Darjeeling district on Saturday evening.

As the Prime Minister’s convoy moved through the roads, thousands of people lined the streets, enthusiastically chanting slogans such as “Modi-Modi” and “Jai Shree Ram.” The atmosphere was charged with excitement as supporters gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the leader.

Initially, PM Modi was seen seated in the front of his vehicle beside the driver, waving to the crowd. Later, he leaned out of the vehicle window, greeting supporters while holding a replica of the BJP’s election symbol, the lotus. His direct interaction further energised the crowd, with chants growing louder and more spirited.

The BJP has launched an ambitious campaign in West Bengal, organising over 500 rallies and public meetings to mobilise voters ahead of the upcoming elections. The party is deploying its top central leadership along with key state leaders in what is being described as one of its most aggressive election drives in recent years.

In addition to rallies, the BJP plans to begin daily press conferences from April 15, coinciding with Poila Baisakh. Each day, the party will highlight specific aspects of its manifesto, focusing on welfare initiatives, cultural identity, and development agendas, including agricultural reforms, women’s empowerment, and infrastructure growth.

--IANS

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