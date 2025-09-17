PM Modi thanks leaders of Guyana, NZ, Bhutan and Dominica for warm birthday wishes

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked counterparts from Bhutan, New Zealand and Dominica as well as Guyana President for extending warm wishes to him on his 75th birthday.

Expressing gratitude to Guyana President Irfaan Ali, PM Modi stated that he is touched by his warm sentiments that showcase the deep bonds of friendship and mutual trust between two nations.

"Thank you, President Ali, for your kind wishes. I am touched by your warm sentiments that reflect the deep bonds of friendship and mutual trust between India and Guyana," PM Modi posted on X.

His response came after Irfaan Ali posted a message, as well as a video, wishing PM Modi on his birthday. In a post on X, he wrote, "Narendra Modi on the joyous occasion of your 75th birth anniversary, I extend my warmest and most heartfelt congratulations. May this milestone be accompanied by continued health, abundant strength, and divine blessings as you carry forward your extraordinary mission of service to your people, to the Global South, and to humanity at large."

PM Modi also thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for his wishes and said that he deeply cherishes the shared friendship.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Luxon, for your warm wishes. I deeply cherish our friendship. New Zealand is an important partner in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, in a video message, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stated, "Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047."

Luxon also expressed his eagerness to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. He said, "I'm really excited about New Zealand partnering more with India to achieve that vision as we look to ensure both our great nations achieve the security and also the prosperity that we seek."

The Kiwi PM expressed hope of welcoming PM Modi to New Zealand and recalled his visit to India. He stated, "I hope I might be able to reciprocate the very warm hospitality you extended to me in March by hosting you here in New Zealand. But in the meantime, I wish you a very, very happy birthday."

PM Modi thanked his Dominica counterpart Roosevelt Skerrit for his warm birthday greetings. In a post on X, he stated, "Thank you for your kind wishes, Prime Minister Skeritt. India deeply cherishes the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity with the Commonwealth of Dominica."

While wishing PM Modi on his birthday, he said that Dominica deeply values India's support, including life-saving assistance during the pandemic, and our cooperation on climate resilience and sustainable development.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, I extend warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. We deeply value India’s steadfast support, including life-saving assistance during the pandemic, and our cooperation on climate resilience and sustainable development. I wish you continued good health, happiness, and success as you lead your nation with vision and dedication," Skerrit posted on X.

PM Modi thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay for his wishes and expressed eagerness to working with him to further strengthen special partnership between two nations.

In a post on X, he stated, "Thank you, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, for your kind wishes. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our special partnership with Bhutan."

While extending wishes to PM Modi on X, Tobgay wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Wishing you good health and long life. Grateful for your leadership and the special friendship between Bhutan and India."

