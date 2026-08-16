PM Modi thanks Israeli Prez for I-Day wishes, says India deeply values friendship

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Israeli President Isaac Herzog for his Independence Day greetings and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Thank you, President Herzog, for your warm wishes. India deeply values its friendship with Israel. We remain committed to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people."

The Israeli President, extending greetings to India on its Independence Day, took to X and said, "On behalf of the State of Israel, I warmly congratulate President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the wonderful people of India on your 80th Independence Day!"

"May we continue to strengthen the beautiful friendship between Israel and India," Herzog had said.

India celebrated its 80th Independence Day on August 15 (Saturday). This year's celebrations commemorated 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and also highlighted the strides the country has made in the direction of achieving the resolve of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India's Independence Day.

Taking to X, the Israeli Prime Minister had said, "India and Israel achieved independence one year apart. We are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for our people. Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come!"

Meanwhile, India–Israel friendship took centre stage in Jerusalem as the city's iconic Friendship Bridge, also known as the Chords Bridge, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour to mark India's Independence Day.

The striking display of saffron, white and green served as a powerful symbol of the close and growing friendship between India and Israel, highlighting shared values, strong people-to-people ties and hopes for a brighter future together.

The Embassy of India in Israel shared the visuals on X, describing the illumination as a reflection of the enduring bond between the two countries.

"India–Israel friendship shines bright!" the embassy said, adding that the landmark lighting represented friendship, shared values and "a future full of possibilities".

The bridge illumination came as the Indian Embassy in Israel marked Independence Day with a series of celebrations attended by members of the Indian Jewish community, the Indian diaspora and friends of India.

The Embassy said the 80th Independence Day celebrations were held with "great gaiety and fervour".

--IANS

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