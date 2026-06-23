June 24, 2026 12:35 AM हिंदी

PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for condolences on Ras Laffan accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, witness the exchange of MoUs between India and Qatar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar.

“I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” PM Modi wrote on X.

He added that India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and stand in solidarity with each other.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is coordinating with local authorities to identify and repatriate the mortal remains of the 12 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the explosion at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night.

“Very unfortunate death of 12 Indian nationals. Several others also died of other nationalities, but we lost 12 of our nationals in the tragedy in the Ras Laffan gas field, where an explosion happened. Several other people have also been injured. I am told that some 66 people are injured across nationalities. We do not know exactly how many of them are Indian nationals, but all those people who are injured are safe,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly media briefing.

He added that the MEA was talking to local authorities for identification and transportation of the mortal remains to India, and was also in touch with the family members of those who died in the accident.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion, including those involving Indian nationals.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, including those of Indian nationals, in the explosion at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City. As further details emerge, our Embassy continues to be in touch with Qatari authorities and is reaching out to render assistance to the families of Indian nationals affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

--IANS

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