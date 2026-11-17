Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress-singer Ariana Grande has shared that she was overwhelmed after she received 4 Grammy Awards nominations. The actress said that she cried when she found out about the Grammy nods.

The actress-singer, 33, is among the artistes who will be competing for honours at the 2027 ceremony after landing nods for Song Of The Year and Best Video of The Year for ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Petal’ as well as Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for ‘Wicked: For Good’ track ‘For Good’ with Cynthia Erivo.

Ariana has now shared that she is "so proud" that her work has been included on the shortlist. She recently took to her Instagram, and wrote, “Hellow (sic), good day, crying. Petal !!!!!!!!! I am so overwhelmed, it is hard to find words at the moment. But for now, simply … Thank you so, so much @grammys for recognizing my sweet ‘Petal’ and ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ in this way”.

She further mentioned, “I'm so irrevocably proud of this body of work and it is such an honor to receive this acknowledgment from you. I share this, of course, with my extraordinary co-producers and dear friends @ilya_music and Max. I have loved every moment of doing this with you both, growing in so many new directions and sprouting new leaves together over the past 12 years”.

She went on, “Thank you for supporting my curiosity as an artist and for championing me as a songwriter and producer the way that you do. You two are the greatest there is in every way”.

The actress-singer also gave a shout out to music video director Christian Breslauer, who helmed her ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’ promo.

She shared, “Also, also, also, thank you to my brilliant collaborator and (now Grammy nominated) friend @christhedirector for being able to bring these songs to life in a way that only you can. Thank you for caring the way you do and for taking the time to make sure that every single frame of each video we do together shines a light on the truth of each song. It’s an honor to create with you every time”.

“Everything about creating and releasing this project has been such a meaningful experience for me already and this acknowledgment is such a sweet and unexpected honor and an extraordinary addition to that. So thank you, thank you, again”, she added.

--IANS

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