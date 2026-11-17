New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, represented India at the celebrations to mark 65th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait.

In his address at the event, George reaffirmed India's commitment to its partnership with Kuwait and further strengthening bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at celebrations to mark the 65th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait as Chief Guest. He conveyed warm wishes to the Government and people of Kuwait and reaffirmed the commitment to longstanding India-Kuwait partnership and further strengthening of bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

On September 9, Additional Secretary (Gulf) at the MEA Aseem Mahajan met Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Tahani Rashid Al-Nasser, with discussions held on a wide range of areas of cooperation to further deepen the strategic partnership.

“Additional Secretary(Gulf), Shri Aseem R. Mahajan, met H.E. Tahani Rashid Al-Nasser, Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs, in Kuwait today. Discussions were held across a wide range of areas of cooperation to further deepen the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership,” the Embassy of India in Kuwait stated on X.

On September 8, India and Kuwait held eighth Foreign Office Consultations and discussed avenues to further deepen the strategic partnership across various sectors, including trade, investment, political relations, defence, security, energy, technology, agriculture, health, culture and people-to-people ties.

The two sides reviewed the progress of meetings of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) mechanism. The officials of two nations exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Aseem Mahajan and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Nawaf Abdullatif Sulaiman Al-Ahmed co-chaired the meeting held in Kuwait. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date.

--IANS

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