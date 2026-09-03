September 03, 2026 1:05 PM हिंदी

PM Modi takes stock of Varanasi flood situation, directs officials to ensure relief on war footing

PM Modi takes stock of Varanasi flood situation, directs officials to ensure relief on war footing

Varanasi/New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) In view of the worsening flood situation in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Mayor Ashok Tiwari and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar to take stock of the situation in the city and review the ongoing response to the rising water levels.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister was briefed about the relief and rescue measures being undertaken by the district administration to deal with the flood situation. He directed officials to ensure people do not face any inconvenience amid the rising water levels and disruption in several parts of the city.

PM Modi is the Lok Sabha MP from the Varanasi constituency and has maintained close contact with the local administration regarding developments in the city.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to people in relief camps and directed that all necessary facilities be made available to flood-affected individuals immediately.

Instructions were issued to make immediate arrangements should additional relief supplies be required.

Directives were given to provide relief on a war footing while continuously monitoring the flood situation and relief operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, River Ganga's water level crossed the warning mark. The district administration suspended all boat operations and stepped up monitoring of flood-affected areas.

According to data from the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Ganga in Varanasi was recorded at 70.29 metres, which is above the warning level of 70.26 metres.

The rise in the river's water level has increased concerns in low-lying areas and locations close to the ghats.

The danger level of the Ganga in Varanasi has been fixed at 71.26 metres, while the highest flood level has been recorded at 73.90 metres.

In view of the prevailing flood conditions, the administration has suspended all boat operations in the Ganga River as a precautionary measure. Officials have also appealed to devotees, residents and visitors to avoid going towards the ghats and refrain from entering areas where strong currents are present.

--IANS

sd/rad

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