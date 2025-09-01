PM Modi slams double standards on terror, recalls Pahalgam attack at SCO Summit

Tianjin, Sep 1 (IANS) With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the room, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday raised the Pahalgam terror attack during the SCO Summit in Tianjin and expressed gratitude to "friends" for standing with India, while slamming the double standards of certain countries that openly support terrorism.

Delivering his opening remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, the Prime Minister underlined India’s approach to the forum, built on three pillars -- security, connectivity and opportunity.

"In the last 24 years, SCO has played a significant role in connecting the extended family of the Eurasia region. India, as a crucial member, has always played a positive role. India's vision and policy for the SCO is based on three important pillars. S for Security, C for Connectivity and O for Opportunity," he said.

Highlighting security as the foundation of progress, PM Modi remarked, "Security, peace and stability are the basis of every country. However, in this path, terrorism, separatism, and extremism are the biggest challenges. Terrorism is not just a challenge for a country's security but for the entire humanity."

"No country can call itself secure from terrorism. That is why India has stressed unity. In this, SCO RATS has played an important role. In this, India, leading the Joint Information Operations, took the initiative to fight against Al-Qaeda and other linked terror outfits," he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent opposition to terror financing and any support to extremist groups.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives, he said, "India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief."

"This attack was not only an attack on India's soul but an open challenge to all the countries that believe in humanity. In such a situation, the question arises whether a few countries supporting terrorism openly should be accepted by us? We should speak in a united front that no double standards are accepted in terrorism," he stated.

PM Modi urged SCO member states to adopt a strong stance against terrorism and act collectively to eradicate it.

