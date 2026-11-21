Lucknow, Nov 21 (IANS) In a significant push toward the government’s vision of building a skilled workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that India’s future will be shaped not only by academic degrees but also by the hands that possess the skills to transform ideas into reality.

Addressing the 5th National Skill Convocation at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, he said that whether a young person studies in an IIT or an ITI, both are equally important for the nation’s progress and the realisation of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The event, organised by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was held outside Delhi for the first time and witnessed the felicitation of 52 national toppers from skill-training institutions across the country.

Speaking before thousands of trainees, instructors and dignitaries, the Prime Minister said the energy, aspirations and capabilities of India’s youth are the country’s greatest strength.

Recounting his day’s engagements, he noted that he had interacted with students at IIT Kharagpur earlier before arriving in Lucknow to meet ITI trainees.

Despite the differing institutions, he observed the same enthusiasm and ambition among students in both places.

“Whether it is an IIT or an ITI, the youth are India’s true strength and future,” he said, adding that skilled youth will play a decisive role in taking India’s development journey to new heights.

PM Modi emphasised that India has a centuries-old tradition of craftsmanship and vocational excellence.

Referring to globally acclaimed Indian products such as Banarasi and Kanchipuram silk, Kalamkari art, metalwork, bronze craftsmanship and Lucknow’s famous Chikan embroidery, he said these skills have been passed down through generations and have long contributed to the country’s economic and social prosperity.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the declining social recognition of skill-based professions. He noted that colonial-era policies promoted formal academic qualifications while undervaluing practical skills, a mindset that persists in many sections of society.

He stressed the need to restore dignity and respect to vocational education and skilled trades.

Praising skill development initiatives led by the Centre and the efforts of Union Skill Development Minister Jayant Chaudhary, PM Modi said modern training, industry-relevant skills and better employment opportunities for youth are essential for achieving the goal of a developed India.

He urged young trainees to take pride in their abilities and contribute actively to nation-building, asserting that the faster a nation develops skills among its youth, the faster its progress becomes.

--IANS

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