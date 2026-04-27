PM Modi responds to Karnataka man’s wedding invitation, extends warm wishes

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to a wedding invitation sent by a man from Karnataka, extending his warm wishes through an official letter. The development came to light on Monday after Rajesh Nayak shared a video about it, with many people appreciating the Prime Minister’s responsiveness to an invitation from a common citizen.

Rajesh Nayak, a resident of Kanihala village in Raichur district, got married to Savitha on April 13. Out of a personal wish, he decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his wedding and sent the invitation card by post.

In a letter dated April 16, PM Modi wrote, “Shri Ramesh Nayak Ji, I thank you heartily for inviting me to your wedding. As you enter this auspicious phase of life, may you and Savitha be blessed with a wonderful life ahead. I express my heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the ceremony.”

“May the couple’s hearts, minds, and actions be in harmony. Stand by each other at all times, hold each other’s hands in pursuit of your dreams and aspirations, and take on responsibilities with care and affection. May you and Savitha be ideal partners in the journey of life by accepting each other’s imperfections and learning from each other’s strengths,” the letter further stated.

“I once again extend my greetings and best wishes to both of you for a long, happy, and beautiful life together,” the Prime Minister added.

Speaking about the letter, Rajesh said on Monday, “I shared this video to convey a special moment. Our wedding took place on April 13. I had sent the wedding invitation a few weeks earlier. While sending it, I hoped for a response, but I did not have high expectations. Now, I have received a letter from the Prime Minister conveying his greetings. It is remarkable that, despite holding the highest office, he considered a letter from a common man. I am grateful to him.”

He added, “I never thought he would read my wedding invitation. Receiving this letter shows how considerate the Prime Minister is. I convey my heartfelt regards on behalf of myself, my wife, my parents, and the people of Kanihala village. It is a matter of pride for me.”

--IANS

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