PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian community in Norway

Oslo, May 18 (IANS) The Indian community in Norway gave a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Oslo for a State visit.

PM Modi greeted the members of the Indian diaspora as people gathered to welcome him, carrying Indian flags, with the chants of 'Modi Modi'.

The Prime Minister witnessed a cultural and musical performance and also interacted with girls who performed Bharatnatyam to welcome him.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was welcomed by his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store at the airport.

PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit would strengthen the friendship between the two nations.

During this visit, the Prime Minister will attend the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements. He will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold bilateral talks with PM Jonas Gahr Store. He will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian counterpart, Jonas Gahr Store.

"I have landed in Oslo, Norway. I am grateful for the warm welcome from Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at the airport. This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Norway in over 40 years. I am confident that the visit will strengthen the friendship between India and Norway," PM Modi posted on X.

"I will meet Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and hold talks with Prime Minister Store. Tomorrow, the 19th, the third India-Nordic Summit will be held in Oslo. It will be a good opportunity to meet my Nordic colleagues," he added.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called Norway a "valued partner" for India and stated that PM Modi's visit will add fresh vigour to the partnership between the two nations.

"God morgen Norge! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Oslo, Norway. In a special gesture, he was received by PM Jonas Gahr Store at the airport. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Norway and a Prime Ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"Norway is a valued partner for India. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral engagements, and tomorrow, he will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit. The visit is set to add fresh vigour to the India-Norway partnership," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Norway for a two-day official visit after concluding his visit to Sweden. This is PM Modi's first visit to Norway and will also mark the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years.

In an earlier statement, the MEA stated, "The visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, capitalising on the India – EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as on clean and green tech and blue economy."

"The visit will also be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade worth around USD 2.73 billion (2024), and investments by Norway’s Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market," it added.

--IANS

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