PM Modi recalls Major Dhyan Chand’s role in 100 years of India-New Zealand sporting ties

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled Major Dhyan Chand’s role in India’s hockey tour of New Zealand a century ago, saying the historic visit laid the foundation for 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries and that India continues to work towards strengthening the relationship.

Addressing the youth virtually during the Khelo India Dialogue, PM Modi linked the legacy of the legendary hockey player with the enduring sporting relationship between India and New Zealand, while noting that he had remembered Dhyan Chand during his recent visit to the country.

“National Sports Day is also an occasion to remember Major Dhyan Chand. A hundred years ago, India’s hockey team toured New Zealand, and Dhyan Chand ji was part of that tour. That tour became the foundation for completing 100 years of sports relations between India and New Zealand. A few days ago, when I visited New Zealand, I remembered him there as well. Major Dhyan Chand ji laid the foundation for these ties, and today India continues to work towards strengthening and enriching those relations,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the significance of sport extended well beyond medal counts, placing it in the broader context of India's development and the role of its young population.

“When I talk about sports, it is not restricted to winning medals. It is an endeavour to bring together India’s sporting power and its youth power in the making of a Viksit Bharat. I have always said, Those who play will flourish, and flourishing through sport does not simply mean winning on the field. It means the flourishing of one’s personality, the flourishing of one’s family, and bringing greater pride to the nation,” he added.

PM Modi further emphasised how sporting success can elevate the standing of an athlete’s family and the institutions and places associated with them, eventually giving entire regions greater visibility.

“When a sportsperson succeeds, that success is not theirs alone. Their success builds the identity and enhances the prestige of their family. It also raises the reputation of the school or college they studied at, and strengthens the identity of their district and state. The world begins to recognise a city or state by the name of that sportsperson. And when a region shines on the global map through many such successes, the world’s perception of that region also changes. Every district has the potential to shine on the world’s sports map,” the Prime Minister said.

--IANS

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