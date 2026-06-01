NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: Delhi court remands 3 accused to judicial custody till June 15

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday sent three accused, including a Latur-based doctor and a Pune coaching institute faculty member, to judicial custody till June 15 in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The order was passed by the Rouse Avenue Court, which remanded accused Dr Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshadkumar Shah and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar to judicial custody for two weeks.

The case relates to the ongoing CBI investigation into alleged paper leak allegations linked to the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The Central agency had registered the case on May 12 on the basis of a complaint filed by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education.

According to the CBI, Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, played a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of an accused coaching centre owner, in obtaining Chemistry questions from “kingpin” P.V. Kulkarni before the examination.

Another accused, Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member at Pune-based Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), is alleged to have received leaked Physics questions from co-accused Manisha Havaldar.

The arrest of the three accused forms part of a wider investigation into an alleged network involved in procuring and circulating NEET question papers ahead of the examination.

The CBI has conducted searches at 49 locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones, which are currently undergoing detailed analysis.

The Central agency has reiterated its commitment to carrying out a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation and said efforts are underway to unearth the full conspiracy and identify all individuals involved in the alleged malpractice.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports is holding discussions on issues relating to NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA), including concerns surrounding examination processes and the debate over conducting tests through pen-and-paper mode versus Computer-Based Tests (CBTs).

The parliamentary panel is also reviewing developments in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and measures being taken to safeguard the integrity of future examinations.

During a meeting last week, members emphasised the need to protect the sanctity of the NEET-UG examination and plug systemic loopholes while monitoring the progress of the CBI investigation.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, with admit cards expected to be issued by June 14. The agency had cancelled the original examination on May 12 following allegations of a paper leak, prompting widespread concern among candidates and their families.

--IANS

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