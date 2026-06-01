India raises cyber scam threat with Myanmar, seeks enhanced regional cooperation

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) India and Myanmar on Monday discussed the growing threat posed by cyber scam networks operating along Myanmar's border regions, with New Delhi emphasising that the issue is not merely a bilateral security concern but also requires greater regional cooperation.

The issue was raised during the bilateral talks held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing.

Addressing reporters following the meeting between the two leaders, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India and Myanmar have been cooperating closely to tackle the issue of cyber scam compounds, leading to the repatriation of over 2,400 Indian citizens over the past 18 months from the Southeast Asian country, while efforts are underway to secure the return of around 150 others.

“This is something which we have been cooperating with Myanmar on over a period of time. Over the course of the last year and a half, we have been able to repatriate 2,411 Indian citizens from cyber scam compounds in Myanmar, especially in the bordering regions in southeast Myanmar. As of now, from the latest counts, we have possibly slightly over 150-odd Indian citizens that we know of, about whom we have reports, who are still stuck in some of these cyber scam compounds. We are in touch with the Myanmar government to try and repatriate the remaining people as well,” Misri stated.

“And it's important to note that, you know, while the Indian nationals remain trapped there, they are usually trafficked there through a third country. And that just underlines the need for not just more bilateral cooperation related to this issue, which is also a security issue between the two countries, but also underlines the need for greater regional cooperation on this matter in this particular region. This was raised today as well, and we have raised it in several other bilateral forums between the two countries,” he added.

During the meeting, both PM Modi and President Aung Hlaing agreed to further deepen the bilateral ties between both neighbouring nations across several sectors.

PM Modi also reiterated India's readiness to support peace and dialogue in Myanmar, including by sharing federal governance and economic growth experiences.

"PM Narendra held wide-ranging discussions with President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on further deepening India-Myanmar bilateral ties. Anchored in the enduring historic and people-to-people relationship, both sides agreed to advance the India-Myanmar partnership for peace, progress and prosperity and to further collaborate in areas of trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership, capacity building, security and border management," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

--IANS

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