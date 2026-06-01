June 01, 2026 6:28 PM हिंदी

Katrina Kaif's May dump includes adorable glimpses from hubby Vicky Kaushal's birthday

Katrina Kaif's May dump includes adorable glimpses from hubby Vicky Kaushal's birthday

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif treated her Insta Family with a fun May dump on Monday, which included a couple of adorable glimpses from husband Vicky Kaushal's birthday celebration.

The 'Namastey London' actress shared a selfie with a balloon that read, "Happy Birthday papa".

Katrina also uploaded a picture of Vicky's birthday cake that had three people drawn on it, representing her, Vicky, and their son Vihaan.

From simply strolling in the park, to enjoying a family picnic, to checking out a cafe with the 'Chhaava' actor, May seemed to be extremely fun for Katrina.

Expressing her gratitude for all the amazing memories the month ended up bringing for her, Katrina penned on the photo-sharing app, "May…….. you’ve been amazing...Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on …… happy to say that this is the best one ever ….And the best coffee too… Happy Family , but mummy has a strange hairstyle...Reza ….. my legs started hurting just looking at you (sic)."

As her last slide, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress shared a picture of the 'Naa Pushde' track, something she admitted she discovered on her own.

"I discovered this song on all my own … absolutely nobody told me about it," the post concluded.

As Vicky turned a year older on May 16, Katrina penned a special birthday post for her husband, saying "Happy Birthdayyyyyy….Same place, 2 years later and how much has changed…Prayer, patience, and faith… And today we celebrate your birthday with the most amount of joy with our little angel …. My heart is full and grateful …".

"For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start," she added.

After a hush-hush relationship, Katrina and Vicky finally tied the knot back in 2021 in a private yet beautiful ceremony. The couple welcomed their firstborn, a son, on November 7, 2025.

--IANS

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