June 26, 2026 12:49 AM हिंदी

PM Modi, Queen of Netherlands discuss India’s Digital Public Infrastructure

PM Modi, Queen of Netherlands discuss India’s Digital Public Infrastructure

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and discussed how India's Digital Public Infrastructure-led revolution is making financial services more accessible and affordable.

"Delighted to meet Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, who is also the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Financial Health and a long-standing global voice for financial inclusion," PM Modi wrote on X.

He said they discussed how India's Digital Public Infrastructure-led revolution is making financial services more accessible and affordable, while enhancing 'Ease of Living' and empowering people at scale.

PM Modi added that India remains committed to sharing its experience with partner countries worldwide.

Maxima is visiting India in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Financial Health. She was welcomed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

The MEA wrote on X that a warm welcome was extended to Queen Maxima, adding that her visit, in her capacity as UNSGSA for Financial Health, reflects the shared commitment to advancing financial inclusion and draws on India's transformative experience in leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

During her visit, she heard directly from people of diverse backgrounds about their experiences with financial services and their challenges with financial health, as noted in a social media post by UNSGSA.

She also heard from beneficiaries of India's 'Jan Dhan' programme, a government initiative which provides households with affordable access to banking and financial services.

The UNSGSA said these conversations would directly inform her next engagements with private- and public-sector leaders during the visit.

PM Modi met Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander last month during his visit to the Netherlands.

He gifted Meenakari and Kundan earrings to Maxima during his visit, representing two of India's most celebrated jewellery-making traditions, both originating in Rajasthan.

--IANS

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