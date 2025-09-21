PM Modi plants Kadamb sapling gifted by King Charles, at his residence

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday planted a Kadamb sapling at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Interestingly, this Kadamb sapling was given to him by King Charles III of the United Kingdom as a birthday gift on turning 75 on September 17.

The planation of the sapling at the Prime Minister’s residence not only reaffirms his vision of building a greener and healthier planet but also symbolises friendship and shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

British Monarch King Charles, who has been strongly inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, sent the Kadamb tree sapling while extending birthday greetings to him.

The British High Commission in India also posted a picture of the Kadamb tree on X and wrote, "His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.”

“The gesture, inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation," it further said.

The British High Commission also recalled PM Modi's gift to King Charles, during the former’s visit to the United Kingdom in July, this year.

"During his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty The King a ‘Sonoma’ tree as part of the same initiative. Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs in Vision 2035," the British High Commission said.

PM Modi’s birthday also marked the beginning of the 15-day-long 'Sewa Pakhwada' under which various public welfare programs are being organised across the country, which include blood donation camps, plantation drives and others.

Odisha took the lead in the plantation drive as it saw more than 1.49 crore saplings sowed in a single day, marking a special tribute to ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

While the nationwide target stood at 75 lakh saplings, Odisha’s exceptional contribution stood out as special salute to the Prime Minister’s vision and focus on combating climate change.

